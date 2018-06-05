Kitchener celebrates Neighbours Day this Saturday with more than 40 events

This Saturday, June 9, thousands of Kitchener residents will come together across the city to celebrate the community they live in.

Neighbours Day, in its fourth year, is an annual event that connects people and strengthens relationships through neighbourhood activities and gatherings.

Each year the number of Neighbours Day events has grown and this year is no exception with almost 40 events planned across Kitchener. Nineteen of those are a Host Your Own Event (HYOE), which allows a resident or group to plan activities that would best fit their neighbourhood.

"It's great to see the option to Host Your Own Event get more and more popular," said Mayor Berry Vrbanovic. "It means people are taking the initiative to plan their own party and to show off their hood."