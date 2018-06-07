Jann Arden to star in CTV comedy series

TORONTO — Canadian singer-songwriter Jann Arden is getting her own comedy series on CTV.

Bell Media says the eight-time Juno Award winner will play a "fictionalized version of herself" on "Jann," which is set to debut next year.

Her character is described as a newly single singer-songwriter who is trying to revive her career while grappling with her mother's early stages of dementia.

Arden is known for her quick wit and has been a guest co-host on CTV's daytime talk show "The Social."

Also set to debut on CTV next year is the Martin Scorsese-directed "SCTV Reunion Special," featuring an interview Jimmy Kimmel recently did with the surviving original cast members in Toronto.

CTV has also announced a new multi-year partnership with Canada's Walk of Fame to become the official and exclusive broadcaster of the awards.

The next awards ceremony, which marks the event's 20th anniversary, will take place in December.

Other new Bell Media announcements on Thursday included the rebranding of four of its specialty channels as CTV properties, and the launch of two new video-on-demand services.

The company says Space, Bravo, Comedy and Gusto will become CTV Sci-Fi, CTV Drama, CTV Comedy, and CTV Life.

They will be joined by CTV Movies and CTV Vault, two new ad-supported VOD services, in a new CTV digital "super-hub" featuring all seven services.