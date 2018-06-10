Trios on the playbill at the Jazz Room this weekend

The Grand River Jazz Society presents an unusual trio featuring Jeff McLeod on the Hammond B-3 organ and his band The Stubble Jumpers on Friday; followed by another trio featuring vocalist Jocelyn Barth on Saturday.

Toronto-based pianist, organist, composer, arranger and educator McLeod has a bachelor of Music Education degree from the University of Regina, and as well as Masters and doctorate degrees from Eastman School of Music in Rochester, New York. He studied extensively with well-known jazz pianists and composers Bill Dobbins and Harold Danko at Eastman, as well as classical piano with William Moore and jazz-studies with Ed Lewis in Regina.

McLeod's debut release Double Entendre, was nominated for a 2012 Western Canadian Music Award for Jazz Album of the Year. His second release, Belaney’s Secret was co-led with Montreal-based saxophonist Donny Kennedy and released in 2013. Joining McLeod and Donny on the release are McGill faculty and Montreal-based musicians Frasier Hollins and Dave Laing. He has recently recorded material for a couple of new releases by Toronto-based musicians — saxophonist Alison Young and trumpet player John Pittman.

The Stubble Jumpers feature McLeod on Hammond B-3, Ted Warren on drums and Kelly Jefferson on tenor sax.

On Saturday, Barth, one of Canada’s exciting emerging vocalists, performs at the Jazz Room. As a jazz singer, she is known for her emotional expressiveness and sensitivity. She delivers a lyric with intention, depth and authenticity while maintaining the playfulness of phrasing that comes from her instinctively instrumentalist-like approach to singing. While happy to keep it simple, she loves to stretch out into an explorative, improvisational adventure with her bandmates.

Barth’s innate musicality and versatility have put her in increasing demand in a variety of settings as a featured artist and a session musician. She recorded on Canadian music icon Jane Sibery’s albums “Ulysses Purse” and “Angels Bend Closer," and performed with Siberry at the launch of Ulysses’ Purse in Toronto in 2016.

Barth has worked with experimental vocalist and conductor Christine Duncan on multiple projects, including the soundtrack for the award-winning feature film “The Witch." Additionally, with Duncan’s improvising mass choir, The Element Choir, she performed with Inuk throat-singing dynamo Tanya Tagaq at Massey Hall, Nathan Philips Square and the Great Hall and recorded on Tagaq’s Juno-nominated album “Retribution."

The performance features Barth on vocals, Artie Roth on bass, and David Restivo on piano.

The Grand River Jazz Society is an all volunteer organization. Volunteers are always welcome to help greet patrons at the door and generally assist in managing the events.