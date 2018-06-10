Trios on the playbill at the Jazz Room this weekend

McLeod's debut release Double Entendre, was nominated for a 2012 Western Canadian Music Award for Jazz Album of the Year. His second release, Belaney’s Secret was co-led with Montreal-based saxophonist Donny Kennedy and released in 2013. Joining McLeod and Donny on the release are McGill faculty and Montreal-based musicians Frasier Hollins and Dave Laing. He has recently recorded material for a couple of new releases by Toronto-based musicians — saxophonist Alison Young and trumpet player John Pittman.
Barth’s innate musicality and versatility have put her in increasing demand in a variety of settings as a featured artist and a session musician. She recorded on Canadian music icon Jane Sibery’s albums “Ulysses Purse” and “Angels Bend Closer," and performed with Siberry at the launch of Ulysses’ Purse in Toronto in 2016.
Barth has worked with experimental vocalist and conductor Christine Duncan on multiple projects, including the soundtrack for the award-winning feature film “The Witch." Additionally, with Duncan’s improvising mass choir, The Element Choir, she performed with Inuk throat-singing dynamo Tanya Tagaq at Massey Hall, Nathan Philips Square and the Great Hall and recorded on Tagaq’s Juno-nominated album “Retribution."
