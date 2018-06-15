Concertgoer dead at Rockfest in western Quebec

MONTEBELLO, Que. — Provincial police say a man found unresponsive in a tent at a popular music festival in western Quebec has died.

The 25-year-old was found just after 8 a.m. today at Rockfest, which is taking place in Montebello, Que., about 125 kilometres west of Montreal.

A police spokesman says first responders tried to revive the man, who was transported to hospital in critical condition before being pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

Police have opened an investigation into the death, which they say doesn't appear to be criminal.