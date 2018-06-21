Amber Tamblyn novel examines rape culture

Some men who've read the book have been "really upset" by it but also admitted they "can't take their eyes away," said Tamblyn.

"I basically took a lot of the same stories that women have been through in the last several years, certainly some big cases that we've seen here in America, and really did apply them to (the men's) stories.

"So while it's very upsetting for them, it's an everyday experience for women. And especially for trans women and women of colour, I think in our country and culture, certainly, it's even worse for them."

Depicting how the victims felt took a physical toll on Tamblyn.

She said some of the ailments she had as a child actor — when having to pretend "to feel things for a living" affected her central nervous system — returned.

Those ailments included two painful conditions that affected the tendons in both hands and arms (bilateral carpal tunnel syndrome and De Quervain's tenosynovitis) all while she was expecting her first child with comedy star David Cross.

"There were a series of things that would leave parts of my body tingling," she recalled. "So I had to do a lot of physical work, a lot of meditation, a lot of therapy on the phone with my longtime therapist to process through the feelings and the emotions of it."

The story looks at how society perpetuates rape culture and Tamblyn feels it's "an indictment of the culture."

She hopes it will help readers "recognize what it feels like, what the experience of someone who's been sexually assaulted, no matter their gender, what that road is like."

"A lot of what the book does is aim to re-sensitize the conversation and to be able to feel again," Tamblyn said.

"I think for women, too, there's a sense of not being able to feel, because you haven't been able to get through to people, it's sort of brushed off. Even the #MeToo movement has been seen as either called a 'witch hunt' or going too far or all of these questionable things that movements like that are being called.

"So in the same breath, I think it's also been kind of reviving for a lot of women to say, 'Yes, this is the experience. Do you feel it now? Now that it's on your body, do you feel it? Can you feel it when you read it?'"

By Victoria Ahearn, The Canadian Press