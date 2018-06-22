'Birds Art Life' among Trillium prize winners

Toronto writer Kyo Maclear's meditative memoir, "Birds Art Life," is among the winners of this year's Trillium Book Awards.

The English-language Doubleday Canada title, about Maclear's urban birding expeditions, took one of two $20,000 prizes for best book Thursday.

The other $20,000 prize winner was Toronto-based Aurelie Resch for the French-language "Sous le soleil de midi" (Editions Prise de parole).

Publishers of the winning books each receive $2,500 towards book promotions.