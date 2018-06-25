Bird's nest holds up Ottawa music festival

OTTAWA — A small plover and her egg-laden nest are holding hostage the biggest music festival in the national capital.

Workers came across the killdeer and its nest just as they were preparing to set up one of the main stages at Ottawa's four-day Bluesfest event, which takes place in front of the Canadian War Museum.

The bird and the four eggs — both of which enjoy protected status in Canada — are nestled on a cobblestone patch that would normally be directly underneath the main Bluesfest stage.

Eggs generally take between 24 and 26 days to hatch, and it is unusual for them not to hatch by mid-June.