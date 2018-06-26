Global T20 Canada announces broadcast partners

TORONTO — Two days before the first ball is bowled, the Global T20 Cricket tournament has announced its broadcast partners.

In Canada, the competition will be shown on Asian Television Network (ATN) and online via Hotstar.

Global T20 Canada also announced TV deals in India (Star Sports), the United Kingdom (FreeSports), Australia (Fox Sports), Pakistan (Geo Sports), Middle East (Orbit Showtime Network), Bangladesh (Ghazi TV) and the Caribbean (Sportsmax).

The 22-match tournament opens Thursday with the Toronto Nationals taking on the Vancouver Knights and runs through July 15.