Xavier Dolan gone from Twitter

Thompson later posted a screengrab and a video of what she said were direct messages sent to her by Minaj containing expletive-laden language.

The New York Times reported Thompson was let go from her internship at an entertainment blog after the Minaj incident and is now "mentally depleted" and considering seeing a therapist.

Requests for comment from Thompson were not returned Thursday.

Public relations guru Natasha Koifman, president of NKPR in Toronto, said she has a simple rule for her high-profile and celebrity clients when it comes to wanting to engage in heated exchanges on social media.

"Don't," Koifman said. "If you're feeling that anger or if you're anxious about it, you really should sleep on it and the next day you probably wouldn't feel the same."

Minaj has a huge influence with over 21 million Twitter followers and should not have responded at all, she added.

"The result of it was horrible," Koifman said.

"She really should have issued some kind of a statement to, at the very least, have all of her followers just leave this girl alone."

Despite such incidents, Koifman said more celebrities are embracing social media, noting Julia Roberts just joined Instagram.

"Celebrities are realizing that it's not going away and they're realizing that it's a necessary tool to build their brand," Koifman said.

"Often when they're in the casting studios, people want actresses and actors that have a high following because they can actually influence box office. So the trend is only getting bigger.

"You just want to make sure that it's being used in a healthy way. You're not always going to get positive comments. You just need to make sure that you don't respond to them."

By Victoria Ahearn, The Canadian Press