Uptown Waterloo Jazz Festival explores improvisation

"Fern Lindzon will be do a master class at the public square, and I'll be moderating that, and it will be an opportunity for the artists to speak and share their thoughts.

"I'm happy to take questions from the audience, if anyone wants to have a dialogue, that's the goal, but it you're a bit shy about asking questions I'll have my own prepared."

Bouda added, "There seems to be something in the air because when we asked all the artists who are involved in the festival if they would be happy to do some kind of outreach they all jumped at it and said, 'Yes, please, of course.'"

It's meant to turn the event into an experience and give something different to jazz festival veterans who have been attending for years -- while also trying to draw in a younger audience.

"Jazz can be a niche kind of genre, and there are people who really love it. But it's not always music that comes to you, sometimes you have to find it," said Bouda.

"Anything that artists can do to reach out to people, explain things or turn them on to it and get them a little deeper into it is helpful, and gets them into the culture."

Some of those appearing at this year's festival are crowd favourites like the reformed Manteca, Turboprop, Mark Kelso and the Jazz Exiles and new voices like Chelsea McBride and Coco Love Alcorn.

Derek Hines, the marketing director of the festival, said organizers want to build on the reputation and success of the annual event that draws first-rate talent and expand the tent.

"We're definitely grateful and loyal to our fans that have come out and supported us for years, but we also wanted to get some new fans out, so that was a new direction for us," said Hines.

"We want to get people engaged in a different way, and one of the rules of engagement for it was to reach out and get some newer fans involved as well."

The festival is making a big push on social media to promote the event.

For those millennials and others who like new experiences, this year's festival includes performances from the acrobats at Theatre Arcturus who will be performing in concert with some of the musicians.

"We want to find a way to move together," said Hines.

"We're trying to allow the listener to engage in music differently, because you can come for the auditory experience and listen to the performance and let that be it, but we also want people to know there can be a multi-dimensional way of enjoying the music.

"It can be a visual medium as much as an auditory one."

For a full lineup or for more information about the artists and performance times, visit uptownwaterloojazz.ca.