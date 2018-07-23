Hey Kitchener — we want your community events

Have an event coming up that you'd like to share with Kitchener residents? Here's how to get it up on the Kitchener Post events calendar in a jiffy.
1) Register and log in to the site
To post an event listing, you are first required to register for the site. Once you have a login, you can use that every time you'd like to post a new event.
To log in or register for the site, click "Submit Your Content" on the top right corner of the site. Then click "Submit Event."
There, you will be able to log in (if you already have login information), register for the site (if you don't), or log in via your Facebook account.
Once you follow that step and are logged in to the site, you can click the events tab at the top of the site, then scroll down until you see the "Post Your Event" button.
Alternatively, once you are logged in, you can click on your profile (by clicking your log in name at the top right corner of the site), then select the "Submit Event" option in the menu.
2) Begin posting your event
To post your event, once you click on the "Post Your Event" (or "Submit Event") button, fill out the required fields. Required fields are marked with a red asterisk (*).
3) Add the schedule
If your event runs for one day only, simply fill out the date and time that it runs.
If your event runs for multiple dates, click the "On" button beside the "Is this a repeating event?" field. Then, type in a description of your repeating pattern (does the event run daily, weekly or monthly? what times?).
4) Fill out contact information then venue
In the following section, you will be asked to fill out your contact information. Fill out the necessary fields.
In the venue section, if you start typing the name of your venue in the "Search Existing Venues" field, you will be able to see if it is already in our system. If it comes up as you are typing, you can simply use that venue information.
However, if it is not in our system, you can select "New Venue" from the drop-down menu and add it yourself.
If you are adding a new venue, once you type in the address, you can press the "Generate" button, and the site will fill in the latitude and longitude automatically.
5) Add your additional information
Add your additional information and any sponsorship details in the remaining sections, if you desire to (this is not mandatory). Once that's done, you can click "Submit" and our editors will review it and publish it to our events calendar.
For further assistance while posting your own events, contact communities@metroland.com.
