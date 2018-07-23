Hey Kitchener — we want your community events

If your event runs for one day only, simply fill out the date and time that it runs.

If your event runs for multiple dates, click the "On" button beside the "Is this a repeating event?" field. Then, type in a description of your repeating pattern (does the event run daily, weekly or monthly? what times?).

4) Fill out contact information then venue

In the following section, you will be asked to fill out your contact information. Fill out the necessary fields.

In the venue section, if you start typing the name of your venue in the "Search Existing Venues" field, you will be able to see if it is already in our system. If it comes up as you are typing, you can simply use that venue information.

However, if it is not in our system, you can select "New Venue" from the drop-down menu and add it yourself.

If you are adding a new venue, once you type in the address, you can press the "Generate" button, and the site will fill in the latitude and longitude automatically.

5) Add your additional information

Add your additional information and any sponsorship details in the remaining sections, if you desire to (this is not mandatory). Once that's done, you can click "Submit" and our editors will review it and publish it to our events calendar.

For further assistance while posting your own events, contact communities@metroland.com.