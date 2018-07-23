Hedley's Jacob Hoggard charged with sex assault

Ahead of the Kelowna show, fans were handing out flyers in support of the band.

Online accusations began surfacing earlier this year suggesting inappropriate encounters with young fans.

A 24-year-old Ottawa fan of the band alleged to the CBC in February that she was sexually assaulted after chatting with Hoggard on the dating app Tinder and agreeing to meet him at a hotel in Toronto.

The CBC published another report weeks later of a Toronto woman who alleged Hoggard tried to force her to do things without her consent during a sexual encounter in 2016.

Hoggard also faced allegations including groping and making inappropriate sexual remarks to a Calgary radio host seven years ago.

In announcing he would be putting his career on hold in February, Hoggard said he would make real changes in his life, seek guidance from his family and learn from the "amazing women in my life."

"The way I've treated women was reckless and dismissive of their feelings. I understand the significant harm that is caused not only to the women I interacted with, but to all women who are degraded by this type of behaviour," he wrote in a statement posted to his Twitter account Feb. 28.

"I have been careless and indifferent and I have no excuse. For this I am truly sorry."

Hedley withdrew itself from consideration for the Juno Awards earlier this year in Vancouver and backed out of performing on the telecast.

By The Canadian Press