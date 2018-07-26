Hedley frontman in court today on sex charges

TORONTO — The frontman of the rock band Hedley is scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom today to face three sex-related charges.

Jacob Hoggard, 34, was arrested Monday in Vancouver and charged with one count of sexual interference and two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm.

Toronto police say the charges relate to three separate incidents involving a woman and a girl that allegedly occurred in 2016.

They would not provide any additional comment on the case or the charges.