Five things to do for the Civic Holiday long weekend in Waterloo Region

WhatsOn 08:00 AM Waterloo Chronicle

KidSummer

Waterloo Regional Museum

10 Huron Rd., Kitchener

Saturday, Sunday and Monday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Waterloo Region Museum is throwing a summer party and all kids are invited! KidSummer is a fun family day where kids of all ages can have some good old fashioned fun and fill their ‘fun passport’ at the same time. Try your hand at the gallery activities and games, enjoy a horse drawn wagon and see how many points you can collect playing crokinole and horseshoes or how many steps you can take on a pair of stilts! Free admission for up to two children ages 5 to 12 with each $11 adult admission.

Amazing Animals

Laurel Creek Park, Waterloo

Saturday, Aug. 4, 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Visit with our Nature Centre celebrity snakes, frogs and turtles as they embark on their epic visit to Laurel Creek Park. Learn their personal stories as they strut their stuff in front of their adoring audience! Paparazzi and their cameras are welcome. Children under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult. This program will be 1.5 hours. Meet at the Baseball Shelter.

 

From Farmer's Plot to Restaurant Pot

Waterloo Public Library

35 Albert St., Waterloo

Saturday, Aug. 4, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

A free walking tour celebrating #FoodDayCanada with Janet Seally, our local history manager, will take you on a tour of uptown Waterloo and offer a taste of how Waterloo moved from farmers' plots to restaurant pots.

 

Civic Holiday Steam Train

Waterloo Central Railway, 878 Weber St. N, Woolwich

Monday, Aug. 6, 2 to 4 p.m.

Enjoy a leisurely ride with family and friends while pulled by a 100-year-old steam engine.

 

Save a life on Civic Monday

KW Blood Donor Clinic, 94 Bridgeport Rd. E., Waterloo

Monday, Aug. 6, 3 to 7 p.m.

This August long weekend, make time to donate blood. The Kitchener-Waterloo clinic is open Monday, Aug. 6, from 3 to 7 p.m. and it is looking for donors. Appointments can be booked online at blood.ca or by calling 1-888-2DONATE. Participants will leave with a belly full of popsicles and a free pair of sunglasses.

