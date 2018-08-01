Five things to do for the Civic Holiday long weekend in Waterloo Region

KidSummer

Waterloo Regional Museum

10 Huron Rd., Kitchener

Saturday, Sunday and Monday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Waterloo Region Museum is throwing a summer party and all kids are invited! KidSummer is a fun family day where kids of all ages can have some good old fashioned fun and fill their ‘fun passport’ at the same time. Try your hand at the gallery activities and games, enjoy a horse drawn wagon and see how many points you can collect playing crokinole and horseshoes or how many steps you can take on a pair of stilts! Free admission for up to two children ages 5 to 12 with each $11 adult admission.

Amazing Animals

Laurel Creek Park, Waterloo

Saturday, Aug. 4, 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Visit with our Nature Centre celebrity snakes, frogs and turtles as they embark on their epic visit to Laurel Creek Park. Learn their personal stories as they strut their stuff in front of their adoring audience! Paparazzi and their cameras are welcome. Children under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult. This program will be 1.5 hours. Meet at the Baseball Shelter.