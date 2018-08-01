Five things to do in and around Kitchener this Civic Holiday weekend

New music

Waterloo Region Contemporary Music Sessions continue with three evening shows. Friday evening at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 54 Queen St. N., features Montreal's acclaimed Ensemble Paramirabo, premiering new work by Bekah Ann Simms (WRCMS composition mentor), as well as works by Jimmie LeBlanc, Nicole Lizée and James O'Callaghan (WRCMS electroacoustic mentor). On Saturday, Vanese Smith produces and performs experimental electronic music under the name Pursuit Grooves at the Hepcat Swing Dance Studio, 42 Erb St. E, in Waterloo. On Sunday, relax to the sounds of Toronto's Chelsea Shanoff (sax) and Montreal's Gabriel Dharmoo (vocals) at Apollo Cinema, 141 Ontario St. N in Kitchener. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. For more info and tickets, visit wrcms.org.

Folk music

If you're still looking for music, hop on over to the Mill Race Festival of Traditional Folk Music in Cambridge. The 26th annual festival takes place Aug. 3 to 5 in downtown Galt. The free festival is patterned after European festivals whereby the day's events are held on numerous outdoor stages in the town core. Traditional forms of folk music and dance are the festival's theme, with emphasis placed upon the various cultures present in Cambridge and surrounding area. Arts, crafts, and an excellent choice of food and refreshments are also available. Click here for details.

From Farmer's Plot to Restaurant Pot

On Saturday, Food Day Canada, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., there will be a free walking tour of Uptown Waterloo, with Janet Seally, local history manager. The tour will explore farms, mills, general stores, inns and taverns, bakeries and butchers, markets and grocery stores, diners and restaurants, and even a brewery or two. Registration is not required. Click here for info.

Food Truck Frenzy/Carnival Fun

On the civic holiday Monday there will be free children's activities including a bouncy castle, face painting, balloons, games and more at Forest Hill United Church, 121 Westmount Rd. E, from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Click here for details.

Show and Shine Classic Car Mondays

From 6 to 8:30 p.m. classic and special edition cars will be on display at the The Shops at Highland and Westmount, PartSource parking lot, 563 Highland Rd. W. There will be music, colouring activities and weekly prize giveaways. Click here for details.