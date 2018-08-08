Five things to do this weekend in Kitchener and the surrounding area

TD Kitchener Blues Festival

Experience the TD Kitchener Blues Festival, Aug. 9 to 12, in downtown Kitchener. It's one of the largest Blues Festivals in Canada, offering more than 80 international, national and regional acts on six stages, with after shows in local clubs and restaurants. This year's fundraising concert on Thursday will feature Grammy award winner Jonny Lang, with special guests Rik Emmett and RESolution 9. Friday to Sunday, programming is free, and will showcase international and Canadian blues stars such as Chris Robinson Brotherhood, Lil'Ed and the Blues Imperials, Ruth Foster, Sass Jordan, Lee Aaron, Walter Trout, Tinarwen, a band all the way from West Africa. There is programming for children, workshops for aspiring musicians, and plenty of refreshments. Check out www.kitchenerbluesfestival.com for the complete schedule.

Ribfest in Cambridge

The Cambridge Rotary Ribfest takes place Aug 10-12 in Riverside Park, 49 King St. W. Admission and parking is free. There will be live entertainment and a kids' zone.

Artist-at-work Lego sculpture

On Saturday, from 1 to 3 p.m., stop to watch artist Grace Hilbig work on one of her Lego sculptures at the Kitchener Public Library, Forest Heights branch, 251 Fischer-Hallman Rd. No registration required.

Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery

The Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery, 101 Queen St. N., is offering a free 'Walk the Talk' gallery tour this Saturday, from 1 to 2 p.m. There are two exhibits open for viewing including Final Girl: Selected Works from the Permanent Collection, and The Brain is Wider Than the Sky, premiering new work by artists based within Waterloo Region and Wellington County, curated by Crystal Mowry.

De-coding e-Money