Five ways to survive the dog days with the fam jam

Waterloo Region Museum and Doon Heritage Village

The Waterloo Region Museum at 10 Huron Rd. in Kitchener offers daily activities such as story readings, crafts, games and old-fashioned household chores. On Saturdays and Sundays in August, 'A Taste of 1914' explores how and what people ate 100 years ago and how the seasonality of food production affected families' diets in the early 20th century. Horse-drawn wagon rides are offered every Sunday afternoon.

Huron Natural Area

Located on Trillium Drive in the south end of Kitchener, Huron Natural Area offers something for everyone - from hikers and joggers, to photographers, bird watchers, and those who simply enjoy basking in nature's serenity. Here, you'll find Strasburg Creek, one of our only coldwater streams, provincially significant wetlands, forest, meadows and significant species, as well as scenic hiking trails, boardwalks and lookout areas, and a children's natural playscape.

Cambridge Butterfly Conservatory

Situated on a 107-acre site at 2500 Kossuth Road, which includes the environmental sensitive Kossuth Bog, the Cambridge Butterfly Conservatory is a 25,000-square-foot facility that includes a 10,800-square-foot indoor tropical garden featuring thousands of free flying butterflies from all over the world, more than 100 different varieties of tropical plants, waterfalls, streams, reflecting pools, tropical finches, Chinese painted quails and red-eared slider turtles.

St. Jacobs Farmers' Market

Every week, hundreds of vendors bring you Ontario's farm-fresh foods, crafts, imported goods and most things imaginable, plus amazing ready-to-eat foods inside a variety of buildings, and outdoors too. The market is located at 878 Weber St. N and is open Thursday and Saturday all year around, and Tuesdays during summer months.

Castle Kilbride

Castle Kilbride is an 1877 grand Victorian home that was built by James Livingston, 'The Flax and Linseed Oil King of Canada,' and is located at 60 Snyder's Rd. W in Baden. Events in August include 'The Roaring Twenties: Childhood Bliss,' 'Dramatically Deco' and 'Bouquets of Bliss' exhibits, as well as Cornfest on Aug. 11.