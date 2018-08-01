Region of Waterloo Arts Fund Open House, Aug. 14

The Region of Waterloo Arts Fund is hosting an open house for artists and arts organizations interested in applying to the Fall 2018 round of grants.

First-time applicants are encouraged to attend a 15-minute presentation on Aug. 14 at 5:15 p.m. at the Region of Waterloo administrative headquarters, 150 Frederick Street, Room 110. This will be followed by an informal opportunity to engage with directors and staff from 5:30 until 7 p.m. Arts Fund board members will be available to share general information about the fund and its mandate.

The mandate of the Arts Fund is to “make art happen” by funding projects that will occur within the 12 months of notification of funding. The long-term goal is to enhance the ability of the region’s arts community to make more art happen through future projects.

Created in 2002 as an arms-length non-profit organization, the Region of Waterloo Arts Fund welcomes applications in the spring and fall of each year from individual artists and arts organizations based in the Region of Waterloo (comprising the cities of Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo and the townships of North Dumfries, Wellesley, Wilmot and Woolwich). Artist working in any discipline are eligible. The Arts Fund also supports new projects initiated by local arts organizations in collaboration with artists based in the region.

Applications are evaluated through a two-stage process. In Stage 1, applicants provide short outlines of their project. On the basis of a Board review of Stage 1 proposals, a short list of applicants is then asked to submit more detailed proposals including budgets, partners and supporting materials in the Stage 2 application.

As one of the very few funds in Canada that awards grants directly to artist-led projects, the Arts Fund’s investment in our community is regularly multiplied by additional funds secured by grantees through earned revenue, grants from provincial, federal or private sources, sponsorships, private and in-kind donations.

The Region of Waterloo Arts Fund is generously supported through regional council’s allocation of the equivalent to a grant of 67 cents per capita.

The next deadline for applications to the Arts Fund is 4 p.m. on Friday, September 7, 2018. Full details are available on the website, www.artsfund.ca.

For more information about the Arts Fund Open House, contact Terri Plummer at 519-575-4450 or via email: info@artsfund.ca.