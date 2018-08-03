Montreal model known as Zombie Boy dies

MONTREAL — The agency that represents a Quebec model known for his head-to-toe tattoos and his participation in Lady Gaga music video "Born This Way" says he has died.

Dulcedo Management confirmed on its Facebook page the death of Rick Genest, who was better known as Zombie Boy.

Dulcedo said it learned Thursday afternoon of the death and "was in shock."

The agency called the 32-year-old Montrealer an "icon of the artistic scene and of the fashion world."