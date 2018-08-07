Gaga apologizes for speculation in Zombie Boy death

MONTREAL — Lady Gaga has apologized for referring to the death of the Montreal artist and model Rick Genest, professionally known as "Zombie Boy," as a suicide.

The pop star, who featured Genest in her "Born This Way" music video, tweeted Saturday that she did not mean to draw an "unjust conclusion" in the 32-year-old's death last week.

Genest attracted international fame for his head-to-toe body art, earning two spots in the Guinness World Book of Records for his tattoos of 178 insects and 138 bones.

Lady Gaga tweeted Thursday that news of Genest's death, which she called a suicide, was "beyond devastating" and urged fans to erase the stigma surrounding mental health.