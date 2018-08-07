CTV to air 'Roseanne' spinoff, 'The Conners'

TORONTO — CTV plans to air the upcoming "Roseanne" spinoff, "The Conners."

The Canadian broadcaster says the new ABC family comedy will premiere Oct. 16, the same day it premieres in the U.S.

"The Voice" will move to CTV2 on Tuesdays.

"Roseanne," which also aired on CTV, was cancelled by ABC following a racist tweet by its controversial star Roseanne Barr.