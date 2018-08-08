Five fun things to in Waterloo Aug. 10-12

Friday, Saturday, Sunday
Downtown Kitchener
Head down the road to downtown Kitchener to take in some of the world's leading blues artists on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Perseid Meteor Shower Star Party
Sunday, 8 to 11 p.m.
University of Waterloo, Columbia Icefields Sports Field
250 Columbia St. W., Waterloo
Working with the University of Waterloo Astronomy Department, we will hold a star party to observe the Perseid Meteor Shower; there will be a lecture followed by a star party.
African, Caribbean and Black Network Summer Barbecue
Saturday, 2 to 8 p.m.
Entrance to Waterloo Park
199 Father David Bauer Dr., Waterloo
Are you part of the African, Caribbean, or Black community in Kitchener Waterloo or Guelph Wellington Region? We would like to invite your association to the African, Caribbean and Black community annual summer barbeque celebration.
This event is about gathering together and celebrating the diverse cultures in our region. We hope you and your agency can join us for this fun, meaningful and free, all-inclusive community event. They will be an opportunity for a booth or anyway you would like to showcase all about your association/ organization at no cost.
Tri-City Roller Derby Double-Header
Saturday, 4 to 9 p.m.
Moses Springer Arena
150 Lincoln Rd., Waterloo
Two action packed bouts of hometown skaters, facing off against some Southern Ontario rivals! In the first bout, you will catch the Venus Fly Tramps take on the Niagara Roller Girls in a first time match up! The second bout of the evening will have you on the edge of your seat, while you watch the Vicious Dishes line up against the Roller Derby Misfits from just down the 401 in Woodstock.
Friday, until 11 p.m.
Bingemans
425 Bingemans Centre Dr, Kitchener
Big Splash is opening for the evening on August 10! For $10 per person come and enjoy the entire waterpark until 11 p.m. Enjoy drink specials, live band, draw prizes and more! Tickets available online at www.bigsplash.ca.
