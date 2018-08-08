Five fun things to in Waterloo Aug. 10-12

African, Caribbean and Black Network Summer Barbecue

Saturday, 2 to 8 p.m.

Entrance to Waterloo Park

199 Father David Bauer Dr., Waterloo

Are you part of the African, Caribbean, or Black community in Kitchener Waterloo or Guelph Wellington Region? We would like to invite your association to the African, Caribbean and Black community annual summer barbeque celebration.

This event is about gathering together and celebrating the diverse cultures in our region. We hope you and your agency can join us for this fun, meaningful and free, all-inclusive community event. They will be an opportunity for a booth or anyway you would like to showcase all about your association/ organization at no cost.

Tri-City Roller Derby Double-Header

Saturday, 4 to 9 p.m.

Moses Springer Arena

150 Lincoln Rd., Waterloo

Two action packed bouts of hometown skaters, facing off against some Southern Ontario rivals! In the first bout, you will catch the Venus Fly Tramps take on the Niagara Roller Girls in a first time match up! The second bout of the evening will have you on the edge of your seat, while you watch the Vicious Dishes line up against the Roller Derby Misfits from just down the 401 in Woodstock.

Big Splash Night Bash

Friday, until 11 p.m.

Bingemans

425 Bingemans Centre Dr, Kitchener

Big Splash is opening for the evening on August 10! For $10 per person come and enjoy the entire waterpark until 11 p.m. Enjoy drink specials, live band, draw prizes and more! Tickets available online at www.bigsplash.ca.