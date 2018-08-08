DQ Blizzard more than just a quirky treat

Thursday, Aug. 9 marks Dairy Queen’s 16th Annual Miracle Treat Day in support of the Children’s Miracle Network.

When you buy a Blizzard, 100 per cent of the net proceeds will be donated to the Children’s Miracle Network. The funds are then donated to member hospitals, including SickKids.

Here’s a few facts you may not know about the iconic cool treat.

* The Blizzard was invented in 1985, and DQ sold more than 175 million of them that year.

* The upside-down Blizzard test is done to show how thick the treat is. Some franchise owners give the treat away for free if the employee didn’t turn it upside-down.

* The largest Blizzard ever made weighed 8,224 pounds and was made in Springfield, Massachusetts in 2005. It stood 22 feet tall.

* Dairy Queen officials credit Samuel J. Temperato for developing the Blizzard to Samuel J. Temperato, who was a franchise owner of 67 Dairy Queens in St. Louis. Temperato agrees that he introduced Blizzards to officials at Dairy Queen, but he said credit for the creation should go to Ted Drewes Jr., also of St. Louis, ''who has survived the onslaught of Dairy Queens by just selling frozen custard.''

* The Green Tea Blizzard is the number 1 selling Blizzard in China.