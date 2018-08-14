Kidspark to celebrate 30 years in Kitchener

Kidspark has been bringing free family fun to Kitchener for 30 years and it returns to Victoria Park this Sunday, Aug. 19, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We’re really excited to be celebrating this milestone with Kidspark,” says Jeff Young, manager of special events for The City of Kitchener. “Kids absolutely love this event and it’s so much fun to see families out being active and enjoying Victoria Park on a Sunday.”

New this year will be the transformation of Victoria Park’s Roos Island into Discovery Island, bringing the hands-on STEAM learning from Discovery Square to Kidspark. “It was a chance to combine two of the best kid’s events in the city,” added Young. “And it was an opportunity to bring Discovery Square to an audience that may not have experienced it before.”

There will also be a lot of the fun and activities that families have come to expect from Kidspark. You can play on the rock climbing wall and inflatables, become a try-athlete with local minor sports groups, learn all about computers with the Codemobile, and make science fun with Tinker Truck. And back by popular demand is children’s entertainer, Erick Traplin, who will be hosting the Kitchener Public Library stage.

“An event like Kidspark fits perfectly with the Kitchener Public Library’s mission to bring people of all ages together in a welcoming space for discovery, learning and play,” explains Dale Dyce, manager of marketing and communications at the KPL. “It’s hard to believe what started out as a little family event in the small park beside the central library is now in its 30th year and attracts thousands of people to Kitchener’s beautiful Victoria Park. This growth, and this event, would not have been possible without the enduring support of the City of Kitchener, the volunteers and our generous sponsors.”

Don’t forget to bring your reusable drinking bottles as Kitchener Utilities will be bringing the Waterloo Region Water Wagon to help keep you hydrated – KU will have their mini-putt and photo booth at the park too. There will be tasty treats for sale on-site, but outside food is welcome; you can even have a picnic! You’re also invited to bring food for donation to the Fire to Foodbank 365 program. Kitchener Fire will be collecting donations for the Food Bank of Waterloo Region. Suggested donation is a healthy non-perishable snack for school lunches, but all donations are welcome.

If you’re riding your bike to Kidspark, make sure to take advantage of the free BikeCheck bike valet. It allows for safe storage of your bike (child and adult bikes), helmets and accessories while you and your kids enjoy all of the fun. Plan your route in advance - find up-to-date route maps and parking options at www.kitchener.ca. Follow the City of Kitchener on Twitter and Instagram, like us on Facebook, and search #KitchenerEvents for updates.



