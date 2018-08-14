Did you see a B-29 bomber in the sky Monday?

A Boeing B-29 Superfortress landed at Waterloo International Airport Monday as part of a three-day tour.
FIFI was built in 1945 and saw action in the Korean War.
The Waterloo Warbirds and the Waterloo International Airport brought the bomber here as part of CAF AirPower History Tour 2018.
Wednesday is the last day the plane will be on display.
FIFI is one of two B-29s still flying.
The plane can be toured 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, for $15. Children cost $6.
Visit www.waterloowarbirds.com/event-2864959?CalendarViewType=1&SelectedDate=8/14/2018 for more details.
