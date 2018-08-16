Amazon's 'Homecoming' headed to TIFF

TORONTO — Amazon Studios' upcoming series "Homecoming," starring Julia Roberts, has joined the lineup for the Toronto International Film Festival.

Organizers say four episodes of the psychological thriller will screen in the festival's Primetime program, which features projects bound for the small screen.

Based on the podcast of the same name, "Homecoming" stars Roberts as a caseworker at a facility helping soldiers transition back to civilian life.

The Primetime lineup has five titles in total, including Facebook Watch's dark comedy "Sorry For Your Loss," starring Elizabeth Olsen, and the French sci-fi series "Ad Vitam."

Other series in the lineup are "Folklore: A Mother's Love & Pob," a horror anthology series helmed by six Asian directors, and "Stockholm," about four friends covering up the death of their Nobel Prize-nominated friend.

The festival, which runs Sept. 6 to 16, has also announced actress Tantoo Cardinal as well as filmmakers Taika Waititi and Werner Herzog will be among the speakers at the TIFF Industry Conference.

Cardinal will discuss her four-decade career, which includes three films at this year's festival.

The talk heralds the new Betty-Ann Heggie Speaker Series, a Share Her Journey initiative dedicated to bringing to light the challenges women face in the screen industry.

Waititi, who recently directed "Thor: Ragnarok," will chat about subjects including cinematic inspiration, superheroes, and portraying marginalized characters in films.

Herzog will speak at the TIFF Doc Conference about his new film, "Meeting Gorbachev."