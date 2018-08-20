5 things to do in and around Kitchener this weekend, Aug. 24 to 26

Waterloo Busker Carnival

Check out Waterloo’s free busker carnival all weekend, Aug. 24 to 26, outside Waterloo City Hall, 100 Regina St. S., with world-class acts including music, juggling, magic, ventriloquism, mesmerizing, fire-enhanced acrobatics and a gladiator show with water balloons. There will be a midway, lots of food and fireworks on Saturday.

Aviation Fun Day

Grab your walking shoes and explore the airport on foot at this free family event on Saturday, Aug. 25, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Learn how the aviation industry works, meet pilots, get up close to airport equipment, vintage aircraft and classic cars, and see unique and vintage aircraft up close on Apron IV, an area usually restricted to the public.

LINK Picnic Festival

LINK Picnic Festival and Family Carnival Costume Parade is in Victoria Park this Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 25 and 26, from noon to 7:30 p.m. as it celebrates its 13th year of bringing African and Caribbean art, music, and culture to Waterloo Region. Attendees will experience a Drumming Village packed with drum and dance activities for all ages. The Children’s Village features face painting, games, arts and crafts, races, limbo, candy art, a fire truck and more.

Cambridge Comic Arts Festival

Join Idea Exchange to celebrate the 2018 Cambridge Comic Arts Festival, a day of free activities and displays designed for comic lovers of all ages this Saturday, Aug. 25, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Queen's Square Library, 1 North Sq., Cambridge.

Do-It-Yourself (DIY) Bike Maintenance Workshop

Staff from Recycle Cycles will share basic bike maintenance tips, teach how to fix a flat, and more. Bring your bike and meet outside the Grand River Stanley Park library entrance on Saturday, Aug. 25, from 10 a.m. until noon. All ages are welcome; children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. The workshop is free, but people must register by this Friday, Aug. 24.