Kitchener's annual LINK Picnic Festival brings African and Caribbean culture to Victoria Park this weekend, Aug. 25 and 26

The annual LINK Picnic Festival might not attract the same food fervour as the Canadian National Exhibition, but the jerk lobster is new to many people who try it.

“That’s the reaction for most. Then they say, ‘Mmmm,’ ” said Sylma Fletcher, the festival’s founder and executive director.

The reaction is likewise when it comes to the puff puff, oxtail, ackee and salt fish, some of the authentic dishes that will be served up alongside more mainstream fare at the 13th annual edition of the festival this Saturday and Sunday, from noon to 7:30 p.m. in Victoria Park.

Food is an integral part of the festival, allowing participants to taste the African and Caribbean culture that’s on display, though it’s not the most prominent theme; participation is.

“The idea of the festival is there is something to do for everyone in the family, and we want people to actively be involved with the festival,” Fletcher said. “It’s not just for people to go sit and watch the performers. We want them to be part of it.”

That’s what a drumming demonstration last Thursday outside Kitchener City Hall aimed to encourage, pulling in passersby to try it out while helping to promote the weekend’s activities at the same time.

Community drum circles are a big part of the festival’s Drumming Village. The Steelpan Yard will host a workshop on Saturday with performances by Acoustic Steel and Tropical Steelband on Sunday. There will also be DJs and dancing, and a Children’s Village will offer a variety of games and crafts all weekend long, including limbo and candy art.

The highlight, however, is the Family Carnival Costume Parade on Sunday, when families of all backgrounds can represent their country, a theme or their family and “revel” in their cultural heritage.

Participants can get ready by visiting Mas(querade) Camp to borrow or create their costumes this week, Aug. 20 to 22, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., or they can make an appointment.

The festival welcomes about 3,000 people, but Fletcher would like to watch it grow to 30,000. She organizes it because not everyone can get out of town for such an event.