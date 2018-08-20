Five fun things to do this weekend, Aug. 25 to 26

Adam Jackson Waterloo Chronicle

Waterloo Busker Festival

Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Uptown Waterloo Public Square

Come see some of the world's best public performers in uptown Waterloo, with entertainment for all age groups There will also be food and refreshments. 

 

Free junior golf day at Grey Silo

Friday

Grey Silo golf course

Presented by the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour and Parkway Ford of Waterloo, visit this free golf clinic for kids ages six to 12 with instruction by PGA of Canada pros. Tee gift and refreshments included.

 

Aviation Fun Day

Saturday

Waterloo Regional Airport

Grab your walking shoes and explore the airport on foot at this free family event. Learn how the aviation industry works, meet pilots, get up close to airport equipment, vintage aircraft and classic cars.Visit aviation-related displays in theAirport’s Terminal Building, Waterloo Wellington Flight Centre, Royal Canadian Air Cadet Youth Development Centre, and see unique and vintage aircraft up close on Apron IV, an area usually restricted to the public.

 

 All about blockchains and cryptocurrency

Thursday

TheMuseum, Kitchener

Learn all there is to know about blockchains and cryptocurrency in this free tutorial.

 

Splish Splash at Waterloo Park

Friday

Waterloo Park

We're making fun crafts for kids that involve water, then having water parachute time and playing water games too. Just drop-in; registration not required. 

 

 

