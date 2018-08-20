Celebrate loved ones at the annual Walk to Remember and Butterfly Release, in Kitchener

Come together with the support of your community to celebrate the life of a loved one by releasing a beautiful monarch butterfly in their memory, at the 21st annual walk to remember and butterfly release on Sunday, Sept. 9, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Dedication Centre at Williamsburg Cemetery, 1541 Fischer Hallman Rd.

“This event brings people together who can relate to each other’s experiences,” says Trisha Bradshaw, cemeteries manager for the City of Kitchener. “Through events like these, we want people to know that you don’t need to go through a loss alone; everyone is welcome to attend, including kids. There will be music, face painting and refreshments. It’s truly an uplifting and hopeful moment when hundreds of butterflies get released.”

Butterfly pickup, refreshments and social time will run from 1 to 2 p.m., followed by the opening ceremony. The butterfly release will begin at 2:30 p.m., followed by the Walk to Remember through the Trillium Woods trail at Williamsburg cemetery. You can also share pictures, poems or messages on our memory wall, or honour your loved one with a memorial sign that will be placed along the walking path at Willamsburg Cemetery.

The butterflies have been tagged by Monarch Watch, an educational outreach program based at the University of Texas. Monarch Watch engages citizen scientists in large-scale research projects. The program produces real data related to conservation issues.