6 Reasons to attend Waterloo Buskerfest this weekend

1. With 20 international awards and five Guinness World Records under his belt, Victor Rubilar from Argentina delivers a unique and world-class performance of jaw-dropping tricks. Juggling combined with footballs, dance and audience interaction creates a "party on the stage" show!

2. Alakazam from Australia is a human knot and has performed his one-man show in 37 countries over the past 21 years. Through body contortions, truckloads of Aussie charm and daredevil-esque feats, you’ll marvel at Al’s fast-paced and hilarious show and see why he’s considered one of the world’s best buskers.

3. Jack Wise, from Dublin, is almost certainly the kid your mom wouldn’t let you play with in school. Described by the media as a modern-day vaudevillian, his show is a roller-coaster ride of comedy, magic and ventriloquism — all done with a weird Irish attitude problem.

4. Also from Australia, The Circus Firemen turn up the heat with high-energy acrobatics, red-hot fire juggling and hilarious physical comedy. These two brothers have been touring the world for more than 10 years with their award winning circus-style comedy. It’s firefighter-themed circus at its very best.