WHAT'S GOING ON HERE: Sustainable grocery store sets roots in uptown Waterloo

New construction in uptown Waterloo will soon make way for a sustainable grocery store.

At the former Gospel Lighthouse at 110 King St. S., Zero Waste Bulk will move in once construction is done.

The grocery store is built on a basis of having as little waste as feasibly possible, from packaging on the shelves to how shoppers take home their groceries.

Gospel Lighthouse is a Christian bookstore which is now location at the Frederick Street Mall in Kitchener. It moved out of the uptown core due to a substantial increase in rent in that space, making way for the grocery store.