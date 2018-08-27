5 Things To Do this long weekend in Kitchener and the surrounding area

KW End-of-Summer Psychic Fair & Expo

First Star's 26th annual K-W End-of-Summer Psychic Fair and Expo is at Bingemans, 425 Bingemans Centre Dr., over the four-day Labour Day weekend, Aug. 31 to Sept. 3, with gifted international psychic readers, mediums and mystics, vendors selling everything from crystals to tarot cards, a great lineup of exciting and informative free lectures, and daily draws for free psychic readings. The show will be open to the public on Friday from 3 to 9 p.m., on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and on Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. General admission of $10 is valid all weekend long.

Snyder’s Farm Fall Fun

It’s the unofficial last week of summer, and you can start gearing up for fall at the Snyder Farm, 936685 Blenheim Rd. in North Dumfries. Attractions include corn maze, petting zoo, pirate ship, haunted house, hay ride, and more. The farm is open weekends in September and October, including statutory holidays. Admission for all ages is $14.99 plus tax; free for ages two and under.

Slow Walkers of Waterloo Region: Introduction to Moon School

Join the Slow Walkers of Waterloo Region for a slow, yet playful stroll in the woods at the rare Charitable Research Reserve, 1679 Blair Rd, Cambridge (meet at the George St. parking lot), from 2 to 4 p.m. Through games, discussion, and walking, participants will sharpen their senses, meet the plants, trees and rocks around us. People of all ages are welcome, especially adults. Please dress for the weather and wear comfortable shoes.

Labour Day Steam Train

Finish the summer off with a bang. Celebrate Labour Day with a steam train excursion. Enjoy a leisurely ride with family and friends while being pulled by a 100-year-old steam engine on Monday, Sept. 3 at 2p.m. at the Waterloo Central Railway, 878 Weber St. N., Woolwich. All ages, $29.99.

Show and Shine Classic Car Mondays

Journey back to when tail fins stood tall and white walls ruled the road. Come out to the Shops at Highland and Westmount to see some beautiful vintage and special edition cars every Monday night, through to Sept. 17, from 6 p.m. until dusk. Unleash your creativity with some colouring activities and enjoy some classic music, with free entry and weekly prizes.

