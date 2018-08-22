Pierogi House provides the comfort food fix in Kitchener, and now Waterloo

A fresh pierogi requires a boil before going on the grill, but as Lila Hejmej will tell you, tears keep them sizzling.

She and her husband Jack put a lot of blood and sweat into opening their Kitchener-based, short-order Pierogi House in Sportsworld Crossing back in 2015, but they knew they were on to something when customers cried.

“People were coming in and having tears in their eyes after they had the perogies or some of the salads and soup that we made. They said they hadn’t had it ‘since their gramma died,’ and that was amazing,” Hejmej said.

“In the beginning it was a lot of work, but seeing those tears made all the difference.”

After arriving in Canada a quarter century ago, the Polish couple’s dream of building a business with authentic European recipes has become a reality, with Pierogi House expanding to a second location in the Waterloo Corporate Campus earlier this year, and to an offsite kitchen that’s now required to produce thousands of the artisan dough pockets each and every day.

The fast-food concept is fairly simple — think Pita Pit, only pierogis. And the menu is even easier to navigate.

It offers six main types: potato and cottage cheese (the authentic Polish ruskie); potato and cheddar cheese; sauerkraut and mushroom; pork and chicken; broccoli and feta cheese; and spinach and ricotta cheese. Six cost $10.50, nine $13.50 and 12 $16.50, and each dish comes with two of five sides: pickles, sauerkraut, coleslaw, carrot salad and red beet salad.

Boiled, then sautéed in oil and onion while you wait, the main fare can be complemented by crispy clumps of bacon, green onion and dollops of sour cream. You an eat in, take out or order online through Skip the Dishes.

There are weekly specials and unique toppings. Blueberry and strawberry dessert varieties are available as well. And with fall on the way, you might want to stop by for some soup, such as the Polish Pickle or Ukrainian Borscht.

Pierogi House — which comes “Babcia approved” — also sells authentic frozen products including cabbage rolls, soups and pickled preserves, but its focus of providing premier pierogis in a pinch is unrivaled, Hejmej says.