Quebec nurse makes teen's 'Swiftie' dream real

DETROIT — When Taylor Swift takes the stage at Detroit's Ford Field Tuesday night, tens of thousands of fans will likely be singing along to every word.

For one 15-year-old fan who's attending the show with the help of a nurse from Quebec, that would have been impossible just a few months ago.

Tiffany Kleinschmidt of Waterford, Mich., is a lifelong "Swiftie," as the pop star's legions of fans are known. Before she suffered a traumatic brain injury in April, Kleinschmidt could easily sing along to hits like "Shake It Off" and "Blank Space."

But since that day when she went into cardiac arrest during class, depriving her brain of oxygenated blood, Kleinschmidt has had to relearn basic skills like how to walk, talk and eat. It's been a painstaking ordeal, but Swift's music has been a major boost throughout her recovery so far.

So when Quebec-based nurse Laken Tiller donated two tickets to Swift's Tuesday concert to the Children's Hospital of Michigan, it didn't take long for officials there to decide who would get them.

Tiller grew up in Windsor, Ont., just across the river from Detroit, but now lives in Granby, Que. She bought two tickets to the Detroit concert during a presale period about a year ago, but later found out her work schedule conflicted with the show. Thankfully, she had backup plans.

"I went to her Chicago show and her New York show," the 26-year-old Tiller — another confessed "Swiftie" — said in a phone interview from Windsor on Saturday.

"I'm a big fan."

Tiller could have put her tickets up for sale on the secondary market, but she said it was an "obvious choice" to donate them to the children's hospital instead.

"I see tonnes of families who are consumed with their health. When they're sick and they're in the hospital, your life is completely turned around. So I wanted a child who's been in the hospital for a while to be able to relax and take a night off and forget about what's going on," she said.