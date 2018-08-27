K-W Humane Society urging pet owners to have dogs, cats vaccinated for rabies

With World Rabies Day on Sept. 28, the Kitchener-Waterloo Humane Society, in partnership with the Region of Waterloo public health, is encouraging animal owners to keep their communities rabies-free by having their animals vaccinated against the disease.

Rabies is a disease that we all need to be aware of. It is a viral disease that attacks the central nervous system of warm-blooded mammals. The virus is carried in the saliva of infected mammals and can be spread to humans and their pets through a bite, scratch, cut or contact with moist tissue of the mouth, nose and eyes.

Rabies surveillance has recorded a total of 418 cases in Ontario since December of 2015. According to Dr. Lisa Jones of the Kitchener-Waterloo Humane Society, rabies is a preventable disease through vaccination programs, however, in other countries it still claims the lives of thousands of people.

“In Canada we are fortunate to have such a diligent vaccination program, which helps reduce the risk to the health and lives of our pets and families,” Jones said. “Continuing to vaccinate our animals is the best way to prevent exposure.”

Although the last case of human rabies in Canada was in 2012, it is a fatal disease once contracted. Dog bites are responsible for 99 per cent of all cases of rabies affecting humans, so keeping dogs and cats vaccinated is a simple and effective way to stop the spread of rabies. In Ontario, it’s the law.

The Kitchener-Waterloo Humane Society and Region of Waterloo public health ask that you save the date for this low-cost rabies vaccination and microchip clinic for cats and dogs scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 26, from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 29, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the humane society, 250 Riverbend Dr. Pets will be served on a first-come, first-served basis, and wait times are to be expected.

The cost is $25 per rabies vaccination, $25 per microchip or $40 for both.

Cats and dogs must be older than three months of age to receive a rabies vaccination. Dogs must be leashed and cats must be in a carrier.

It is also recommended that pet owners check with their veterinarian before attending to make sure their animal is due for a rabies vaccine. Bringing your animal’s vaccination record to the event is recommended.

For more information about these clinics, call the KWHS at 519-745-5615.