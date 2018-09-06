5 Things to Do in and around Kitchener this weekend

Hold the Line Cycling and Folk Music Festival

Celebrate Waterloo Region's Countryside Line at Fertile Ground Farm, 1560 Carmel-Koch Rd., just west of Waterloo, Sept. 7 and 8. Come out for cycling, live music, local food, craft beverages and camping (to Sept. 8). All ages, $20.

Kitchener-Waterloo Knitter's Fair

The Kitchener-Waterloo Knitters' Guild presents its annual fair this Saturday, Sept. 8, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium Complex, 400 East Ave, with 70-plus knitting-related vendors, a fashion show, spa, door prizes and a food kiosk. Adult admission is $7.

Walk-It for Parkinson's

Walk, run or roll in support of people living with Parkinson's Disease, and their families this Saturday, Sept. 8, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Resurrection Catholic Secondary School, 455 University Ave. W.

K-W Bonsai Society Annual Exhibition

A show of members' bonsai plants to promote the ancient art form of bonsai on Saturday, Sept.8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Adult Recreation Centre, 185 King St. S., Waterloo. All ages, free

Surf Dogs

Take your dog for a swim on Sunday at the Kiwanis Park, 1000 Kiwanis Park Drive, in support of the K-W Humane Society. Small dogs under 25 lbs. (noon to 1 p.m.); all dogs (1 to 4 p.m.). Admission is $10 per dog at the gate.