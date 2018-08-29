Kitchener Public Library a 'place to play' this fall

Though the wait-list for Choir!Choir!Choir! is now more than 200 people long, Egan said it's a good problem to have — one he attributes to partners at the centre who’ve taken their civic relationship across the park very seriously.

For musicians, connecting with the audience is paramount, said Egan, who knows a thing or two about crowd appeal as a former longtime pedal steel guitarist with the band Blue Rodeo.

“Most musicians of the calibre we’re looking for are pretty big scale and could play larger halls, but they’ve done all those things, and now they’re looking at what’s cool.”

The Kitchener Public Library is cool, Egan says. The public art, the vibe, the fact there’s beer and wine and that it’s not always quiet anymore, is cool.

“Libraries are often seen as reeling in established book authors, but what’s important to us is to engage across the entire age spectrum in this community,” Egan said.

This fall’s 85 Queen lineup features An Evening with Anne Donahue (Oct. 2), a popular Canadian essayist with her finger on the pulse of the millennial generation.

“It’s observational and anecdotal — you’d have to read some of her tweets to get where she’s coming from — but she’s one of the most astute observers of popular culture out there for that generation,” Egan said.

The KPL’s partnership with the Stratford Festival also continues this fall with a discussion Oct. 15 about the implications of staging the classic play To Kill a Mockingbird in contemporary Canadian society. New York Times bestselling author Kate Morton makes an appearance Oct. 17. A presentation Oct. 23 will look at parenting in the digital generation with media literacy specialist Matthew Johnson.

There are 500 programs offered at the KPL from September to early December, and Egan knows most of them are resonating with the general public, pointing to last year’s 2.9 million total in-person and online library visits — a nine per cent increase over 2016.

Last year also saw a 20 per cent increase new card registrations. There are now more than 108,409 active library members, many of whom reside outside the city, Egan noted.

Visit kpl.org for more.