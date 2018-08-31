Dō Shack in Waterloo offers build your own pizza, pasta, panini options

Dō Shack offers custom made pasta, in addition to panini and pizza, as its specialty products and is a great spot for a quick and tasty meal in Waterloo.

Brothers Kay and Abe Ibrahim co-own the pizza, pasta, and panini restaurant, which officially opened at the end of May in the heart of the university district.

Kay Ibrahim described the Dō Shack as a "fast-casual' cuisine, which specializes in the build your own options, and uses authentic homemade Italian flour for its pizza and panini.

Pronounced 'Dough-Shack,' the restaurant uses authentic Italian-style '00' flour for their pizza and panini, and offers a variety of options from set options to the popular 'build your own' option, which is coined 'do your own' by the restaurant.

"It's kind of the finest flour you can get," Ibrahim said.

The pasta, panini, and pizza are cooked in a stone-fire oven and the pasta is fresh boiled everyday. Several toppings are offered including spicy sauce, roasted garlic, and different types of cheese for all three options. In the 'chef's picks,' Dō Shack offers a butter chicken pizza as well.

The restaurants' pizza and pasta dishes range from $7 at the base level to $14 for the customizable options. Several sides are also available including mac and cheese bites, salad, and Nutella cannolis for dessert. Their pasta is coined with a tag line 'just like nana used to make.'

Ibrahim says the restaurant also puts a focus on serving customers with dietary restrictions, offering vegan cheese, gluten-free options and halal meat.

"We try our best not to cross-contaminate, we change our gloves, we change the cutters," said Ibrahim." We have more than six cutters depending on each dietary preference of the customer."

Ibrahim, 27, attended high school and university in Ottawa, graduating from civil engineering before his love for pizza drew him to opening up Dō Shack, which is located in the University Shops Plaza, where McGinnis Front Row was located for many years. Urban Bricks was there before Dō Shack as well.