Soulpepper appoints new executive director

"My vision for the company is just to continue to work with the team on this process of stabilization, I suppose, and make sure that we are really ready to deliver a bold future."

When she assumes her full executive duties this November, Stenning will work with Soulpepper's yet-to-be-appointed artistic director to develop a five-year strategic plan for the theatre and review its training academy, which has been placed on a one-year hiatus.

Her predecessor in the position, Leslie Lester, parted ways with the company in January after four actresses filed separate lawsuits against Soulpepper and her husband, founding artistic director Albert Schultz, accusing him of sexual misconduct. Schultz also stepped down from his position and vowed to vigorously defend himself against the allegations.

Earlier this month, all parties in the case said they had reached an out-of-court settlement, the terms of which have not been disclosed.

Vanessa Morgan, chair of Soulpepper's board of directors, said in an email that all costs relating to the lawsuits will be accounted for in its 2018 financial statement and have not had a "material impact" on the non-profit theatre's financial position or operations.

After reporting a $556,000 deficit for 2017, Soulpepper said in a March statement that the theatre was projecting further deficits this year due to "extraordinary" one-time costs and revenue reductions, as well as the loss of a planned funding increase from the Canada Council for the Arts.

In order to help its financial situation, earlier this year the theatre launched a "Transition Campaign" that has since raised $825,000, a Soulpepper spokesperson said Wednesday.

Stenning said with the strong support of donors, whom she called Soulpepper's "rocket fuel," she feels optimistic about the company's financial future.

The theatre has maintained financial support from all three levels of government during its months-long legal battle, which she sees as a vote of confidence in the steps Soulpepper has already taken to create a safer workplace, including providing crisis counsellors, setting up a whistleblower hotline and adopting a new code of conduct.

With connections to theatre festivals around the world, Stenning said she hopes to raise Soulpepper's profile on the international stage.

But Soulpepper's true potential lies at home, she said, in a theatre that was founded by artists, and puts artists first. And she said those artists will be her guides as she steers Soulpepper forward.

"I think it's a very strong statement of values to say that we start with the art," she said. "Artists are people that see around corners. You have to trust an artist's vision of what ... stories they want to tell."

By Adina Bresge, The Canadian Press