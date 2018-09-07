Don't Skip this Dish: Margherita Pizza at Dels Enoteca Pizzeria

It’s crazy, but there is actually an official designation for that hugely popular food that you can find, cheaply, in just about every plaza and at just about every street corner, the ubiquitous and well-loved pizza.

The folks in Naples, Italy, are such sticklers for proper pizza that in 1984 they started an international organization called Associazione Vera Pizza Napoletana (AVPN), which represents tried-and-true traditional Neapolitan pizzerias and certifies pizza joints cultivating the fine art of pizza-making and those who make it – called pizzaiolos – according to specific and rigid requirements.

You can certainly find good pizza in a variety of forms that doesn’t meet the specifications. One such classic Neapolitan-style pie is Pizza Margherita at Dels Enoteca Pizzeria in Kitchener. Incidentally, Pizza Margherita is one of only two permitted pizzas in the eyes of AVPN, the other being Pizza Marinara.

According to AVPN, Pizza Margherita must have only tomato, oil, mozzarella or fior di latte, grated Parmesan and basil. Even though it doesn’t have AVPN status, the Dels Margherita hits all of those notes (another requirement is that the pizza is cooked in a wood-burning oven). There is a myth that the Margherita was so-named for an Italian queen and that the colours – red, white, green – represent the Italian flag.

Alex Dunbar is the executive sous chef at Dels. You can tell by the passion in his voice he loves this pizza, one of about 10 the restaurant, located downstairs at the Charcoal Steak House, makes. Chef de partie Ajay Mathew is primarily responsible for making the dough.

The flour is a blend of all-purpose flour and a hard flour from one of Canada’s oldest continuous operating flour mills in Arva, Ontario.

“The pizza dough is very basic. All we have in it is the flour, salt, water and yeast,” Dunbar says. “We change the recipe and adjust the moisture depending on the humidity. It can be finicky. Each pizza dough is hand-stretched to order.”

After resting for several hours, a hand-stretched pizza is formed by starting from the centre and moving outward to the edge of the dough, where a slight puffy and not-too-crispy ridge will develop quickly to give the pizza its shape as it cooks.

The tomato sauce, the red of the Italian flag, like Italian cooking in general, is simple and raw when it goes on the dough and into the oven where it cooks. It has olive oil and garlic and a couple of other ingredients that Dunbar wouldn’t name.

Italian fior di latte cheese, which adds the white component to the pizza, is a finer, creamier mozzarella-style cheese that has great melting qualities. “It caramelizes out just beautifully,” Dunbar says.