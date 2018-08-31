Wavelength Music co-founder to return

TORONTO — Organizers at the Wavelength Music concert series in Toronto say they're reinstating co-founder Jonathan Bunce after finding no evidence he created a hostile work environment.

The Wavelength Music Board of Directors issued a statement on Friday outlining the conclusion of a third-party investigation into his conduct.

Bunce, who goes by the stage and pen name Jonny Dovercourt, was accused on social media by a former Wavelength employee of creating a hostile work environment during their time with the organization.

He was asked to stand down as artistic director pending the outcome of the investigation.