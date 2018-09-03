What's open, what's closed, what's happening on the Labour Day in Kitchener?

Here’s a list of Region of Waterloo service changes for Labour Day holiday, Monday, Sept. 3.
What’s open/not affected:
Charles Street Terminal Open - building hours: 8:10 a.m. – 1 a.m. Ticket sales 8:15 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Ainslie Street Terminal Open - building hours: 7:30 a.m. – 1 a.m. Ticket sales 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. (Closed 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.)
GRT Customer Service – 24 hours a day/7 days a week
Waterloo Region Museum – Open Monday, September 3, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Last Weekend of the Summer at Doon Heritage Village
Come say goodbye to the last of the farm animals who will be returning to their own farms after the holiday. Try your hand at some gallery games and enjoy a horse-drawn wagon ride. Activities are included with general admission.
Region of Waterloo International Airport – Open - Will not be affected.
Garbage, recycling, green bin and yard waste Collection as usual on holiday Monday, Sept. 3. (All waste sites will be closed for residential waste drop off and compost pickup.)
Community Alzheimer Overnight Stay Program – Open
Service First Call Centre (519-575-4400) – Open 24/7
What’s running on a special schedule:
Grand River Transit will be operating on a Sunday Schedule on Sept. 3.
Plan ahead and pick up a Day Pass at either the Charles or Ainslie transit terminals.
What’s Closed:
All Regional Administrative Offices, including Home Child Care (99 Regina – Waterloo, 150 Frederick – Kitchener, 150 Main – Cambridge, 235 King – Kitchener, Airport Administrative offices) – Closed
Cambridge and Waterloo small vehicle transfer stations for residential waste drop-off - Closed
All Region of Waterloo Library locations– Closed
Region of Waterloo children’s centres – Closed
Sunnyside Home reception and administration – Closed
Sunnyside Wellness Centre – Closed
Community Alzheimer Day Program – Kitchener, Cambridge & Waterloo – Closed
Employment Resource Centres (99 Regina, 150 Main, and 235 King) – Closed
Schneider Haus – Closed
McDougal Cottage – Closed
Some city facilities close for Labour Day
Offices at Kitchener City Hall will be closed on Monday, Sept. 3, in honour of Labour Day. The the building itself will remain open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. as it does on all holidays and weekends. Services normally offered by staff will be available again on Tuesday, Sept. 4 at 8:30 a.m.
Kitchener Market
The market will be closed as usual on Sunday, Sept. 2 and Monday, Sept. 3. The International Food Court re-opens for regular operation on Tuesday, Sept. 4 at 8 a.m.
Kitchener Public Library
All Kitchener Public Library locations will be closed on Monday, Sept. 3.
Pools
Harry Class and Kiwanis Park outdoor pools will be open all weekend, including Labour Day; Harry Class pool will remain open until Sept. 16. All other indoor and outdoor pools will be closed on Monday. Cameron Heights Pool is currently closed for renovations.
Community Centres
All community centres will be closed Monday, Sept. 3.
The Aud and Arenas
The Aud and arenas will be closed Monday, Sept. 3, including the Activa Box Office at The Aud as well as their administrative office. However, the walking track at Activa Sportsplex arena will be open Monday, Sept. 3 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Budd ParkBudd Park indoor field will be closed on Monday, Sept. 3.
