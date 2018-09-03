What's open, what's closed, what's happening on the Labour Day in Kitchener?

Service First Call Centre (519-575-4400) – Open 24/7

What’s running on a special schedule:

Grand River Transit will be operating on a Sunday Schedule on Sept. 3.

Plan ahead and pick up a Day Pass at either the Charles or Ainslie transit terminals.

What’s Closed:

All Regional Administrative Offices, including Home Child Care (99 Regina – Waterloo, 150 Frederick – Kitchener, 150 Main – Cambridge, 235 King – Kitchener, Airport Administrative offices) – Closed

Cambridge and Waterloo small vehicle transfer stations for residential waste drop-off - Closed

All Region of Waterloo Library locations– Closed

Region of Waterloo children’s centres – Closed

Sunnyside Home reception and administration – Closed

Sunnyside Wellness Centre – Closed

Community Alzheimer Day Program – Kitchener, Cambridge & Waterloo – Closed

Employment Resource Centres (99 Regina, 150 Main, and 235 King) – Closed

Schneider Haus – Closed

McDougal Cottage – Closed

Some city facilities close for Labour Day

Offices at Kitchener City Hall will be closed on Monday, Sept. 3, in honour of Labour Day. The the building itself will remain open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. as it does on all holidays and weekends. Services normally offered by staff will be available again on Tuesday, Sept. 4 at 8:30 a.m.

Kitchener Market

The market will be closed as usual on Sunday, Sept. 2 and Monday, Sept. 3. The International Food Court re-opens for regular operation on Tuesday, Sept. 4 at 8 a.m.

Kitchener Public Library

All Kitchener Public Library locations will be closed on Monday, Sept. 3.

Pools

Harry Class and Kiwanis Park outdoor pools will be open all weekend, including Labour Day; Harry Class pool will remain open until Sept. 16. All other indoor and outdoor pools will be closed on Monday. Cameron Heights Pool is currently closed for renovations.

Community Centres

All community centres will be closed Monday, Sept. 3.

The Aud and Arenas

The Aud and arenas will be closed Monday, Sept. 3, including the Activa Box Office at The Aud as well as their administrative office. However, the walking track at Activa Sportsplex arena will be open Monday, Sept. 3 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Budd ParkBudd Park indoor field will be closed on Monday, Sept. 3.



