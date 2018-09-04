Heartbreak, breakups captured in 'The Endings'

"It was really hard to cut some of them. Noomi (Rapace) really comes to mind, because we had a playlist going of songs that were inspiring the mood and she was just going for it and she kept coming up with new things — she was putting rings on her toes, she was pulling pages out of books and making little castles and doing all this incredible stuff with the props," she says of "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" star, who plays a jilted woman who insists on living alone.

It took seven years to co-ordinate the whole project, with the duo producing every element "from bottom to top" — from scouting locations to sourcing wardrobe to arranging craft services and transportation for all cast and crew.

"We were clearly in above our heads in a lot of ways," says Ennis, chuckling.

"When we look back at the book we can't believe that we pulled it off, basically," agrees Cronenberg.

They shot in Toronto, New York and London, and captured anywhere from 1,200 to 4,000 stills for each story — even though some ended up whittled down to just one image for the book, says Cronenberg.

Despite Cronenberg's auspicious movie lineage — her father is director David Cronenberg — she says she has no aspirations to make a feature film herself.

"I appreciate film and I love watching films and I enjoyed being part of film sets and doing stills on film sets but I just really love the feeling of capturing a moment," she says.

"The challenge for me is to capture that one moment that tells a story and to be able look at it and say this is what I intended to say with this singular moment."

However, she notes she and Ennis did make a short film inspired by the photography book to help promote it. The film premieres Sept. 10 at an event co-hosted by the Toronto International Film Festival.

The book launches with a party Tuesday at Toronto Fashion Week.

By Cassandra Szklarski, The Canadian Press