Kitchener Public Library to host first 'Reading Rumble' for International Literacy Day

Kitchener Public Library is excited to host our first trivia tournament for adults in partnership with The Literacy Group and Project READ.

Reading Rumble will take place at the Central Library on Queen Street this Saturday, Sept. 8, from 1 to 4 p.m. Come meet the authors of two of this year’s featured selections -- Erin Bow, author of Scorpion Rules, and Carrie Snyder, author of Girl Runner. Both will be on hand at 2:45 p.m. to watch our final round of competition in the Central Library Theatre as teams raise funds for community-based literacy initiatives.

Sept. 8 is International Literacy Day. Learn about adult literacy challenges and resources in the Region of Waterloo while enjoying a friendly competition based on the love of reading. Low literacy affects 24% of the adult population in the Waterloo-Wellington area. One in four adults in our community does not have the literacy skills to get and keep a job. Reading Rumble is a fun and unique opportunity to support local efforts to improve adult literacy here in our own community.

Teams will gather to compete against each other to answer trivia questions about our selected books. You can support teams and their chosen literacy-related charity by visiting the websites for Kitchener Public Library (kpl.org), The Literacy Group (theliteracygroup.com) and Project READ (projectread.ca) to make your pledge. We have chosen three genres of fiction to appeal to a wide spectrum of readers. In addition to Scorpion Rules (Young Adult) and Girl Runner (Literary Fiction), Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's Hound of the Baskervilles (Classic) will test the teams' knowledge of these popular titles. Everyone is welcome to come out, meet the authors, and support literacy efforts in our area.