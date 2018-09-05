What to watch at TIFF as per the festival's directors

— Damien Chazelle's moon-landing drama "First Man," starring Ryan Gosling as Neil Armstrong: "A very achieved, accomplished film."

— Cooper's "A Star is Born," starring himself and Lady Gaga as touring musicians: "Achieves a very, very high level as an actor stepping behind the camera. He's really pulled that off in his wonderful way."

— "Good Girls" by Alejandra Marquez Abella, about the impact of Mexico's 1982 economic crisis on a wealthy couple: "I thought it was wonderfully achieved."

— Benjamin Naishtat's "Rojo," about the victims of the Argentina's "dirty war" in the 1970s: "A film full of surprises narratively, it just kept me on the edge of my seat."

Some of Handling's other recommendations include "Boy Erased," "Beautiful Boy," "Destroyer," and "Out of Blue."

Bailey:

— Alfonso Cuaron's semi-autobiographical "Roma," about a middle-class family in 1970s Mexico City: "I was surprised that the man who made 'Gravity,' this big-budget fantasy spectacle set in outer space, would turn and go back to Mexico and made a very personal, intimate film."

— Steve McQueen's star-packed heist thriller "Widows": "I was equally surprised that Steve McQueen, who won the Academy Award for '12 Years a Slave,' this really wrenching drama about one of the founding wounds in Western history, would turn around and make a heist movie for Fox called 'Widows.'"

— Bailey said he was also surprised that master French filmmaker Claire Denis would helm a sci-fi movie called "High Life" with Robert Pattinson and Juliette Binoche: "These filmmakers who we think we know and we know them for doing one thing, they're pivoting and doing something new, testing their skills in another area, and that's been a real pleasure to watch."

By Victoria Ahearn, The Canadian Press