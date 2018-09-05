Tragically Hip Cover Band coming to TheMuseum, Oct. 17

Oct.17 will mark the one year anniversary of Gord Downie’s untimely passing. In honour of the legacy left behind by the singer, songwriter and activist, TheMuseum is hosting a celebratory concert, Remembering Gord Downie.

The Almost Hip Tribute Band, which played its first official gig in Kitchener in 1990, will remember Gord in the best possible way: through soulful alternative rock and roll that inspired a generation. Tickets cost $30 each, plus HST, with a portion of sales donated to the Gord Downie Fund for Brain Cancer Research in support of Sunnybrook Foundation.

“Gord touched so many lives – through his lyrics and his-lead-by-example gestures. He was a staunch defender of the environment and Indigenous affairs,” said TheMuseum CEO, David Marskell. “For that, he will be remembered always. It is truly an honour to commemorate his extraordinary life with a unique musical experience.”

The 53-year old, who died from terminal brain cancer, was also an outspoken advocate on the benefits of medical marijuana. Fittingly, Canada will become the second country in the world to legalize the drug on Oct. 17.