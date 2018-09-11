10 things to do this weekend in and around Kitchener

THE RING KW WEDDING EXPO

This Sunday is one of the area's biggest bridal shows at Bingemans, 425 Bingemans Centre Dr. There’s free swag and automatic entry into prize draws for anyone who registers ahead of time. Admission is $5 each for those not registered.

TERRY FOX RUN

Kitchener’s run is this Sunday in Victoria Park, beginning by the clock tower at noon. You can register online. The five kilometre loop can be run twice. Entertainment and refreshments provided.

OPEN STREETS IN WATERLOO

Sunday, from noon to 5 p.m., you’re invited to enjoy live music, art activities, community groups, businesses, eateries and more in Waterloo Public Square, 75 King St. S. All ages, free.

ST. MARY'S HIKE FOR HEART

This Sunday, gather with individuals, families and St. Mary's staff who understand the shared experience of heart disease. Together, acknowledge the measure of this resilience and celebrate the joy of recovery at Laurel Creek Conservation Area, 625 Westmount Rd. N. Walkers collect pledges in advance.

THE ROYAL MEDIEVAL FAIRE

Now in its 21st season, the Royal Medieval Faire is an interactive day consisting of vendors, hands-on displays, food and beverages, games, Celtic music, magic, swordplay, dancing, costumes and more. Sept. 15, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Waterloo Park (Hospitality Area), 50 Young St. W. All ages. General admission is $10 for adults, $5 for kids, and $20 for a family of four.



