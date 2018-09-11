10 things to do this weekend in and around Kitchener

DOORS OPEN WATERLOO REGION
This Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., you're invited to tour noteworthy buildings, interesting places and heritage sites in Waterloo Region, many of which are not regularly open to the public. Admission is free. Pick up the 2018 map and guide at libraries, museums and tourism offices across Waterloo Region.
NEW HAMBURG FALL FAIR
The New Hamburg Fall Fair runs all weekend long (Sept. 13 to 16) at the New Hamburg Fairgrounds, 251 Jacob St., with a midway, games, bouncy castles, exotic animals and farm animals, a Paw Pup meet and greet, livestock competitions, a horse show, tractor pull, demo derby and more (to Sept. 16). All ages, $2 to $10, kids under four admitted free. See website for schedule and fees.
BELMONT VILLAGE BESTIVAL
Kitchener’s Belmont Village hosts its annual art and music festival with bands from across Ontario, plus vendors and activities this Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
MONARCH TAGGING WEEKEND
Come out to the Cambridge Butterfly Conservatory, 2500 Kossuth Rd., for Monarch Tagging Weekend, Sept. 15 and 16. There will be activities, presentations and releases of tagged monarch butterflies. Demonstrations will be ongoing. Regular admission applies.
KW HEALTH EXPO
The 2018 KW Health Expo features more than 80 vendors for health and wellness related products and services, as well as presentations and workshops. The expo will be held this Saturday and Sunday at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium Complex, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. General admission is $10.
THE RING KW WEDDING EXPO
This Sunday is one of the area's biggest bridal shows at Bingemans, 425 Bingemans Centre Dr. There’s free swag and automatic entry into prize draws for anyone who registers ahead of time. Admission is $5 each for those not registered.
TERRY FOX RUN
Kitchener’s run is this Sunday in Victoria Park, beginning by the clock tower at noon. You can register online. The five kilometre loop can be run twice. Entertainment and refreshments provided.
OPEN STREETS IN WATERLOO
Sunday, from noon to 5 p.m., you’re invited to enjoy live music, art activities, community groups, businesses, eateries and more in Waterloo Public Square, 75 King St. S. All ages, free.
ST. MARY'S HIKE FOR HEART
This Sunday, gather with individuals, families and St. Mary's staff who understand the shared experience of heart disease. Together, acknowledge the measure of this resilience and celebrate the joy of recovery at Laurel Creek Conservation Area, 625 Westmount Rd. N. Walkers collect pledges in advance.
THE ROYAL MEDIEVAL FAIRE
Now in its 21st season, the Royal Medieval Faire is an interactive day consisting of vendors, hands-on displays, food and beverages, games, Celtic music, magic, swordplay, dancing, costumes and more. Sept. 15, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Waterloo Park (Hospitality Area), 50 Young St. W. All ages. General admission is $10 for adults, $5 for kids, and $20 for a family of four.
