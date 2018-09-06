Drake's planned TIFF appearance cancelled

TORONTO — Drake's scheduled appearance tonight at the Toronto International Film Festival has been cancelled.

The Toronto rapper was expected to introduce the Canadian premiere of "Monsters and Men," a drama about police violence.

A statement sent by TIFF says "due to scheduling commitments on his current tour he unfortunately will not be unable to attend."

Drake is credited as executive producer on "Monsters and Men," which follows a Brooklyn community rocked by the shooting death of a black man at the hands of a police officer.