'Shear Madness' takes the stage this fall at St. Jacobs Schoolhouse Theatre

The local company has been on some fairly large stages across Canada in the past, Sepaul said.

“We’ve played Stage West with 700 people in there, and here at the schoolhouse with 100 plus, it just makes it more intimate and more connected,” he said. “A bigger crowd will tend to slow the show down and the energy can be pulled out of the comedy, so you gotta a really push it. In the smaller house we have a little more leeway.”

The play is set in a salon as customers are getting their hair cut and fingernails painted, when suddenly, eccentric concert pianist Isabel Czerny is murdered on the second floor. Tony, Barbara and the customers — Eleanor, Eddie, Nick and Mikey — are all suspects.

“We secure the surroundings and a murder investigation ensues,” Sepaul said. “We introduce the suspects and then we bring up the house lights and get our witnesses, the audience, to help us solve the case as they saw it. They ask questions and help get us further into the investigation.”

Shear Madness is a theatre experience like no other, said Alex Mustakas, Drayton Entertainment’s artistic director.

“It’s an interactive comedy-mystery that brings audiences back again and again to help solve the crime.”

While some crowds might be a bit quieter than others, people usually get quite involved as bystanders.

“After we get a couple questions going it gets on fine — it always does,” said Sepaul. “People come back to see the play again because they like to see a different ending and vote on who they think the killer is, and for many, they like to see their friends’ reactions.”

Some dates this fall are already sold out. For tickets, visit draytonentertainment.com, or call the box office at 1-855-372-9866.